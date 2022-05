On Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at 2:09 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Angelina E. Evans, age 31, of Waterloo, NY, on a bench warrant for violating her conditional sentence. The Waterloo Police Department had been notified by Seneca County Probation that Evans was located at an address in the Village of Waterloo. She was located and detained by the Waterloo Police Department and subsequently turned over to the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO