Rochester, NY

Amerks look to ride playoff momentum in Utica

By Daniel Fetes
13 WHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Rochester won their first playoff game since 2014 and their first playoff...

13wham.com

13 WHAM

Check out the total lunar eclipse Sunday at RIT

Rochester, N.Y. — The community is invited to observe the total lunar eclipse at the Rochester Institute of Technology Observatory on May 15th. It's free and open to the public from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. RIT College of Science faculty and students will be on hand to teach...
ASTRONOMY
13 WHAM

May has been cool and dry in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) -So far this Spring has been cooler than normal and drier than normal for Rochester. May is following the same path that April took this year with respect to precipitation and temperature. The first 10 days of this month have been 3.2 degrees cooler than normal. We...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: More than a dress

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Sandy Arena, the owner of Worth More Nation. This week, she provided more than 150 dresses for young ladies at Rochester's Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School. They will be able to wear them for the school's Rites of Achievement ceremony next month, as well as moving-up ceremonies and graduation rates.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Fleet of support

Livingston County, N.Y. — Bus drivers in the Dansville Central School District celebrated one of their own Friday. A whole fleet of school buses arranged a parade down the street of their colleague Tim Barrett. He's been in the hospital since mid-March, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. He just got home yesterday.
DANSVILLE, NY
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
13 WHAM

Once again, some sunshine today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Sunshine will stick with us once again today. And through the remainder of the week, mainly sunny skies will hold across the area. As has been the case over recent days, we've been adding a few degrees to the high temperature, relative to the previous day. Today will be no different. Expect highs this afternoon to be in the upper 70s, which is about ten degrees above average for this time of year. Temperatures will hold quite a bit cooler near Lake Ontario.Temperatures will continue to rise over the next couple days. Expect highs within a couple degrees of 80 on Thursday, and in the lower 80s by Friday.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Abbott's continues expanding outside Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Getting an Abbott's. It's a local tradition: a staple of every Rochesterian's diet. Soon, it will be enjoyed by even more people. Abbott's Frozen Custard already has 37 locations, 24 of which are in the Rochester area. One is in Central New York, and the rest are in six other states.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Violence topic of Monroe County, City of Rochester announcement

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County and City of Rochester officials are making an announcement about anti-violence initiatives. This is happening at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the County Office Building. The press conference will be streamed below. Mobile users can watch here. 13WHAM has a crew at the scene and...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Momentum
13 WHAM

One more dry day today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The pleasant weather will stick around for another day. Today will be the last entirely dry day out of the stretch that we've recently been experiencing. Highs will be in the mid 80s heading into the afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD asking for help solving North Clinton Avenue assault

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have released an image of two people wanted for questioning in a violent assault last month on North Clinton Avenue. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on April 18. Police responded for the report of a man down. They found a man in his...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Party in the Park lineup set for 25th summer series

Rochester, N.Y. — One of Rochester's summer staples is coming back. Party in the Park returns to MLK Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court St., starting June 16. It will continue every Thursday through Aug. 11. Gates will open each week at 5 p.m. and performances will begin at 5:30 p.m.
13 WHAM

Gas at $5 a gallon? Experts say it could happen in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — In Rochester, the price of regular gas has jumped nearly a quarter just in the last week. New York's diesel prices are the second-highest in the country, forcing companies - and the average driver - to make adjustments. Gas was averaging $4.62 statewide Wednesday: about a...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
13 WHAM

Mild weather continues to hold on

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The beautiful weather that we've been seeing recently continues to hold on. And like recent days, today's temperatures will be just a little warmer than the previous today. Highs today will reach into the low to mid 80s, with quite a bit of sunshine. Also like recent days, temperatures along the Lake Ontario shoreline, temperatures will remain quite a bit cooler.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Lilac Festival kicks off its second weekend

The 2022 Lilac Festival will resume for the second weekend. It starts Thursday, running from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Highland Park. Festivities continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and again May 19-22. The second weekend will showcase the festival's new Health & Wellness Experience, Garden Battles (featuring some of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman, 72, carjacked in Greece mall parking lot

Greece, N.Y. — A 72-year-old Rochester woman was knocked to the ground, her car stolen, in the parking lot at the Mall at Greece Ridge. Greece Police say this happened Tuesday night near Marshall's. The suspected knocked down the woman and stole her keys, driving away in her vehicle.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

NY Assemblyman looking to repeal tax for bottled water

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has announced new legislation he hopes will remove the current tax on bottled water in the state of New York. The elimination of the 4% tax would place bottled water under "essential grocery items" that are exempt under rules that they are sold for human consumption.
LIFESTYLE
13 WHAM

Batavia baby ministry desperately needs formula

Genesee County, N.Y. — An organization that helps mothers and their babies is turning to the public for help amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula. All Babies Cherished in Batavia is making a plea for donations of baby formula. The organization provides families with free resources like baby clothes, diapers and usually formula, but Executive Director Sue Sherman said the shortage is making it tough to keep up with demand.
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Man admits shooting, killing man in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is going to prison for 25 years after he admitted to shooting a man in the back, killing him. Keegan Whitley, 42, was shot once in the back near Primrose Street and Flower City Park near Sacred Heart Cathedral around 10:15 p.m. Aug. 28, 2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Making meaningful connections with music

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is using music to connect more with the community. Wednesday night, the RPO String Quartet and its Brass Quintet joined with students from the non-profit ROCmusic, to host a free performance at the David F. Gantt R-Center on North Street. It's part...
ROCHESTER, NY

