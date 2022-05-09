Amerks look to ride playoff momentum in Utica

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Sunshine will stick with us once again today. And through the remainder of the week, mainly sunny skies will hold across the area. As has been the case over recent days, we've been adding a few degrees to the high temperature, relative to the previous day. Today will be no different. Expect highs this afternoon to be in the upper 70s, which is about ten degrees above average for this time of year. Temperatures will hold quite a bit cooler near Lake Ontario.Temperatures will continue to rise over the next couple days. Expect highs within a couple degrees of 80 on Thursday, and in the lower 80s by Friday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO