ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pizzana opens new location in Sherman Oaks

By Pablo Chacon
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePizzana has just opened a new location in Sherman Oaks. Chef...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with the A-Sha food truck

Young Chang, the founder of A-Sha foods, joined us to talk about the company’s pop-up food truck. A-Sha, a local dry-noodle company based out of Alhambra, will be having a special pop-up food truck all through May. A-Sha makes the dry Momofuku noodles for retail, Hello Kitty noodles and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

O.C. Zoo opens a new large mammal exhibit

Megan Telles reports live from the O.C. Zoo to talk about a brand new large mammal exhibit. It will open to the public Friday and will house a mountain lion, three orphaned mountain lion cubs and an adult jaguar. The new two-acre habitat will be the largest expansion project in...
ORANGE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Silk Sonic in Las Vegas and more

Silk Sonic, the R&B superduo featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak has just added some August dates to their Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. Tickets for those additional dates go on sale Friday, May 13 at ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished a chance for you to win an amazing prize package. Text SILK, SONIC, or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Silk Sonic at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM on Friday, August 5th, a one-night stay at Park MGM in Las Vegas the same night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
KTLA.com

20th Step Forward to Cure TSC taking place at Irwindale Speedway

Irwindale Speedway and Event Center President Tim Huddleston joined us to tell us all about the 20th Step Forward to Cure TSC that’s happening at the Irwindale Speedway on Saturday. Our very own Mark Kriski will be the official emcee. Visit their website to learn more and to register...
IRWINDALE, CA
KTLA.com

Autotrader’s best MPG vehicles for 2022

Gayle Anderson was live with Brian Moody, the executive editor of Autotrader, for the list of the best MPG (miles per gallon) vehicles for 2022. We learn that we don’t necessarily need an all-electric vehicle to avoid high fuel prices. Today, Gayle learned about the best MPG vehicles from...
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA.com

J. David McSwane, ProPublica Investigative Reporter

J. David McSwane is an investigative reporter with the non-profit news organization ProPublica. He is the author of the new book “Pandemic, Inc.: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick.”. During this podcast, McSwane reveals who profited from the pandemic and how taxpayers funded...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy