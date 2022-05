An Aiken County man is behind bars charged with dousing his girlfriend in gasoline and threatening to kill her. Deputies were called to the 300 block of Goodman Road in Jackson late Wednesday night. The victim said 51 year old Stephen Wright was in her home when she arrived. The two argued, he allegedly poured gas on her, threatened to kill her and burn her house down. Investigators say the victim was also assaulted.

AIKEN, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO