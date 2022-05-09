ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Republicans Aim to Make Abortion 'Unthinkable' in State

By Thomas Kika
 4 days ago
Texas Republicans are looking to prevent residents from leaving the state to get an abortion and to prevent funds from providing monetary aid for such...

Chelly Pfeif
4d ago

Separation of church and state is for a reason. These religious groups need to stop having government get involved with someone’s body. Worry about the children who are ready in the world who have horrible living conditions

Willam Pace
4d ago

no Republicans want to make democracy and possible in Texas. the Republican party is no longer an American party has not been for decades. is the most anti-American anti-democratic organization on the planet. and Republicans in Texas and Florida and Louisiana and many other places prove it almost everyday their politics is not American

lisa
4d ago

I had a CHOICE 20 something years ago and it was my choice to have my son. It should be a woman’s choice given her situation. I was lucky enough that I could do it with or without his father!

Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

