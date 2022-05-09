Texas Republicans Aim to Make Abortion 'Unthinkable' in State
Texas Republicans are looking to prevent residents from leaving the state to get an abortion and to prevent funds from providing monetary aid for such...www.newsweek.com
Separation of church and state is for a reason. These religious groups need to stop having government get involved with someone’s body. Worry about the children who are ready in the world who have horrible living conditions
no Republicans want to make democracy and possible in Texas. the Republican party is no longer an American party has not been for decades. is the most anti-American anti-democratic organization on the planet. and Republicans in Texas and Florida and Louisiana and many other places prove it almost everyday their politics is not American
I had a CHOICE 20 something years ago and it was my choice to have my son. It should be a woman’s choice given her situation. I was lucky enough that I could do it with or without his father!
