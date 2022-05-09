ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Vicky White Used Alias to Purchase Getaway Car, Charged With Identity Theft

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former corrections officer now faces three charges as a result of aiding in Casey White's prison escape on April...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Connolly
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Alias#Whites#Getaway Car#The U S Marshals Service
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

New charges added Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has added to the list of warrants out for the arrest of Vicky White. The new charges stem from her use of an alias when purchasing the 2007 Ford Edge that was originally used by Vicky White and Casey White.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
935K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy