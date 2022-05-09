ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Just 22% of the U.S. corn crop is in the ground, USDA reports

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA released its sixth Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 22%, compared with 50%...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Corn up for 2nd session as U.S. weather raises global supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tightening global supplies. Wheat prices rose nearly 1%, while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

New crop corn ends the day much stronger | Thursday, May 12, 2022

The USDA report ended up favoring the bull camp today. Wheat was the biggest winner as prices ended the day up 57¢ to 65¢. A decrease in world ending stocks combined with wet forecast for the Dakotas and Minnesota, and dry in the southern Plains were enough to awaken the bulls (or scare the shorts).
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Report: Crop insurance premiums could skyrocket as climate change intensifies

Taxpayers shelled out nearly $40 billion in crop insurance premiums in the Mississippi River region between 2001 and 2020, and that number is expected to increase sharply as climate change intensifies, according to an analysis of Department of Agriculture data by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) that was released Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Wheat, corn supplies to shrink as weather threatens U.S. crops -USDA

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of wheat and corn are expected to fall in the coming year, further tightening the world's already snug grain balance sheet created by crop shortfalls and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Thursday. A record U.S. soybean harvest will provide some...
AGRICULTURE
#Department Of Agriculture#Crop Progress#Wheat Spring#Usda Crop
Agriculture Online

Chicago corn eases, but supply concerns limit decline

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, although the losses were limited by tightening world supplies. Wheat edged higher, while soybeans ticked down. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.38% to $7.85½ a...
CHICAGO, IL
outbreaknewstoday.com

Alaska becomes the 31st state to report the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial or backyard flock

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reports the confirmation of of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock (non-poultry) in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames,...
ALASKA STATE
CNBC

Here's why food shortages are unlikely to occur in the U.S.

The war in Ukraine is putting a massive strain on the global food supply. Food prices are rising at historic rates, while prices for commodities like wheat and corn are at their highest levels in a decade. Despite those factors, experts don't expect food shortages to occur in the United...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Bird flu outbreak nears worst ever in US with 37 million chickens and turkeys dead

A current explosion of bird flu across the country is on track to become the nation’s worst, with more than 37 million chickens and turkeys already having succumbed to the outbreak. Bloomberg reports that the federal government has advised farms to destroy entire commercial flocks if even one bird is tested positive for the virus. This has led to troubling realities in farms across the country. Birds are killed by suffocation or poisonous foam in some circumstances, leaving the foul odour of dead animals wafting through nearby communities. The disease is primarily affecting egg-laying hens and turkeys, which has...
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

How to make 25k per acre without a tractor

Tell me the history of your farm. How'd you get it started?. Yeah, so we started... I think it's my sixth season farming. So started in early 2017 and basically, I don't have any farming background to speak of. Just started learning some stuff and I was working a corporate job and we bought some land in the country. Bought about nine acres and decided I want to start growing some vegetables or start a little garden. I bought 25 chickens and I built a little chicken tractor, a little covered house that I could move around in the backyard, and it would keep them safe. And I raised them until they were big enough to harvest. We harvested those chickens, and I gave some to friends and family and people just told me that it was the best chicken they ever had and you could really taste the difference because they're eating a lot of grasses and bugs and living the natural life.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

Food prices to surge further as farmers ditch fertiliser due to soaring costs

UK shoppers have been warned they face a further surge in food prices as a fivefold increase in fertiliser costs puts the nation’s food production under increasing strain.Figures obtained by The Independent show that sales of fertiliser plunged by more than a third last month, prompting fears of a fall in crop yields that threatens to push up the price of dairy, lamb, beef and wheat. The latest data will add to fears about rocketing levels of food poverty in the UK after research suggested that 2 million people were skipping meals because a “catastrophic” cost of living crisis meant...
AGRICULTURE

