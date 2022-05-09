ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notes from the campaign trail II: Palin a no show in Bethel

By Suzanne Downing
 4 days ago
Quitterville: Palin went to the airport in Anchorage, but the flight to Bethel was delayed and she did not make the forum that had been set up, with her, Tara Sweeney, Emil Notti, and Mary Peltola. The invitation was for two Republicans and two Democrats but it ended up with just Sweeney as the Republican. KYUK covers the story.

Stefanik endorses Palin: Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York has endorsed Sarah Palin. “Former Alaska Governor and first-ever GOP woman Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin is a trailblazer for GOP Women, a household name in Alaska, and a national leader for the America First movement. I am thrilled to join President Trump in endorsing Sarah Palin’s campaign for Congress,” said Stefanik’s statement.

Palin answered by saying Stefanik “has done an outstanding job recruiting strong conservative women leaders, many of whom are mama grizzlies who will shake Washington to its core.”

Pulling the wool: Adam Wool is running basically only in Fairbanks. This is a strategy not to run for U.S. House, but to stealth campaign for his House seat, which involves new district lines. Wool has found a loophole in state statute that prevents him from running for State House, by running for U.S. House and the Legislative Ethics Committee can’t — or won’t — touch him.

The “Paid for” disclaimer lacks a box around it, required by law.

Combing the ads: Rep. Adam Wool, the man who would like to be in Congress, has an ad running in Fairbanks that is out of compliance with the Federal Elections Commission — it lacks a box around the “Paid for” disclaimer. A fineable offense, but who’s going to tell him?

Open house: Nick Begich, running for Congress since October, is opening up his campaign office on Wednesday, May 11, right next to Once Upon a Child store. Open house begins at 5:30 pm.

Vice chair: Congress candidate Chris Constant, who serves on the Anchorage Assembly as vice chair, had a vinyl banner for the parade that the Democrats had for themselves in Seward during their state convention. He took his mask off briefly for the photo and held it awkwardly with his middle finger, making it appear he was flipping the bird to the camera, while biting his lower lip. In the background, Les Gara, running for governor, grins awkwardly. An observer at the Democrat convention said everyone was masked indoors and most kept their masks on outdoors too.

Revak shows up for work to vote for abortion funding: Absent from the Capitol a lot recently to campaign for U.S. House, Alaska State Sen. Josh Revak showed up to work today for the Senate floor session. Sen. Rob Myer introduced a measure to remove state funding for abortion in the operating budget. It was a $350,000 item in the Medicaid portion of the budget. Revak voted against the amendment.

Santa Claus was on the Must Read Alaska podcast: Check the Must Read Alaska Facebook Page for the audio and visual, or check out our podcast at any podcast platform you use — Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, Google Play, PodBean, etc. The candidate for Congress who is pro-choice, pro-union, pro-Pro Act, and pro-marijuana talked with John Quick and Suzanne Downing. Links to some of our platforms here.

How many have voted? At 36,126 ballots recieved, it it looks like close to 7% of the ballots have been voted and returned to Division of Elections, as of Wednesday evening. The last midterm turnout was about 20%, and with mail-in for this one, Alaskans might expect 30% turnout in this special primary election. Given that, the votes in so far total between 25% and 35% of the election. This special election ends on June 11 — that is the day the ballot must be postmarked by.
FreedomWorks for America, a conservative and libertarian advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., has endorsed Nick Begich for Alaska's at-large congressional seat. "Nick Begich is a principled conservative candidate who is committed to Alaska and its people," said Noah Wall, FreedomWorks for America's executive director. "Begich has dedicated his career to advancing opportunities for Alaskans through entrepreneurship and small business development. Through his work in the liberty movement, Begich has proven that it is possible to improve lives by embracing the principles of economic liberty and individual freedom and by keeping the government's footprint on the Alaskan economy small and strategic."
After days of unexplained delays and heightening tension in the Capitol, the Alaska House of Representatives is scheduled to convene at 10 am on Saturday to vote on whether to accept or reject the Senate's version of the state operating budget, which has $5,500 in Permanent Fund and energy relief payments for Alaskans.
Alaska's all-mail-in election was a hurry-up solution by the Division of Elections for the empty seat left vacant by the late Congressman Don Young. The ballots, including the instructions and the "secrecy sleeve," that the voted ballots go into, went in the mail to Alaska voters on April 27.
At a time when young families are praying the Alaska Legislature will give them their full statutory Permanent Fund dividend so they can buy groceries and gas, baby formula is now in short supply. The situation appears to be worsening after over two months of shortages. Alaska now has a...
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings has filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State and various county clerks, alleging they were causing "irreparable electoral damage" by preventing poll watchers from overseeing the processing of absentee and early-voting ballots for the May primary being processed. Giddings, a Republican...
