ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis signs K-12 ‘Victims of Communism’ bill while railing against college-campus communists

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvxJQ_0fYBtgRM00

Cuban activists and supporters march from the White House to the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C., during a Cuban freedom rally on July 26, 2021. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday a measure creating a “Victims of Communism Day” at Florida’s public schools, though much of the discussion centered around what state officials believe to be a rise in communist sympathies at Florida’s college campuses.

The bill in question, HB 395, establishes ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s public K -12 schools, with specific  efforts in high school, such as 45 minutes of classroom instruction in 2023-24 about various communist governments and their leaders.

But at a press conference Monday in Miami-Dade, DeSantis switched over to talk not about K-12 education but rather college campuses, which the governor tends to view as liberal bastions.

He claimed that a lot of young people “don’t really know that much about what communism meant in practice” and “there are probably more Marxists on college faculties in the United States, than there are in all of eastern Europe combined.” The governor did not provide specific data on those numbers during the press conference.

He added: “You can see, at a college campus, students flying the hammer and sickle, from the old soviet union flag,” DeSantis said. “You will have students, who have T-shirts with Che Guevara on the T-shirt. You will see students who idolize people like Mao Zedong. That to me speaks to a tremendous ignorance about what those individuals represented and the evils of communism inflicted on people throughout the world.”

As to the Victims of Communism bill, DeSantis said, “We want to make sure, every year, folks in Florida, particularly our students, will learn about the evils of communism, the dictators that have led communist regimes and the hundreds of millions of people who suffered and continue to suffer under the weight of this discredited ideology.”

When HB 395 was heard on the House Floor during the 2022 legislative session, bill co-sponsor Rep. David Borrero sited a 2020 poll from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation that noted growing favorability toward socialism and communism among younger voters, such as Millennials and Zoomers.

According to the key take-aways from the survey: “40% of Americans have a favorable view of socialism, up from 36% in 2019. Socialist sentiment is increasing among younger generations with Gen Z’s favorability at 49%, up from 40% in 2019.”

The Phoenix asked about particular data for students and professors that appear to have communist leanings, but the Board of Governors has not yet responded. The board oversees the state university system.

Keep in mind that is legal to be a Communist in America.

“And so our goal here is to stand for the truth,” DeSantis said. “It’s to make sure that Florida, every year, will be able to speak the truth about the evils of communism and recognize those who have fought under the yoke and have escaped to freedom.”

The legislation establishes that Nov.7 be dubbed ‘Victims of Communism Day’ by the Florida Governor, which shall be “suitably observed” by Florida public schools to honor the “100 million people who have fallen victim to the communist regimes across the world.”

Specifically, starting in the 2023-24 school year, high school students taking United States Government course will have at least 45 minutes of classroom instruction about various communist governments and their leaders, such as Joseph Stalin and Fidel Castro, and “how victims suffered under these regimes though poverty, starvation, migration, systemic lethal violence, and suppression of speech.”

DeSantis was joined by Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez who echoed his talking points about positive associations of communism on college campuses.

“And sadly, as the governor mentioned, throughout college campuses and throughout this country, we are seeing communism and socialism being romanticized,” she said. “Positive attitudes are at an all-time high, here in this country. But, not here in Florida. Because freedom, not Marxism, has a home here in the free state of Florida.”

She also spoke on other efforts by the state administration to limit what topics are taught in schools, such as banning critical race theory — an effort examining the role of racism, including slavery, in American society — and the New York Times’ 1619 Project from Florida classrooms.

“And by the actions we’re taking today, along with the actions we’ve already taken – like removing CRT, woke ideology from our classroom … to empower parents to make decisions for their children – we will always ensure that our students are getting the best education. Free of socialist ideology, and CRT and woke terms that we will not allow,” Nuñez said.

Miami-Dade Sen. Manny Diaz, the upcoming Florida Commissioner of Education, said that recent COVID restrictions were akin to communism.

“You know, when we talk about communism, victims of communism, we think about it over-shores. But, what’s happened during COVID is a lot of these governments across the United States have tried to lock people down – a version of communism,” Diaz said. He was the Senate sponsor of the bill.

He continued: “And so I am very lucky, to not only have sponsored this bill with my colleagues in the House, but also, hopefully have the opportunity to implement this bill and make sure that every one of our students that goes through a government class in the state of Florida will have a lesson on the perils and evils of communism, and that we will have a day every year to commemorate those victims.”

DeSantis also signed into law a bill, SB 160, changing the names of street signs to names of some people who dissented against Fidel Castro’s government.

The post DeSantis signs K-12 ‘Victims of Communism’ bill while railing against college-campus communists appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Black Democrats shut down House debate on Gov. DeSantis’ redistricting plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Black Democrats have occupied the House chamber to protect and block the likely approval of Gov. Ron DeSantis plan to redraw Florida’s congressional districts, which would eliminate two Black “access” seats in North and Central Florida. At about 15 minutes before noon, members began shouting as they moved to the well of the chamber, where […] The post Black Democrats shut down House debate on Gov. DeSantis’ redistricting plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The governor was trying to make a point about cartoons the other day when his memory got fogged by false nostalgia. That’s likely to happen when your sparring partner is a gigantic mouse. Gov. Ron DeSantis, while stumping for a fellow Republican in Nevada, claimed the evil animation cabal from Disney was slipping hidden messages […] The post With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis congressional map draws lawsuit as governor quietly signs it into law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times One day after the Florida Legislature approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ highly contested congressional redistricting plan, a legal challenge has landed in state trial court in Tallahassee. Meanwhile, DeSantis said during a news conference in Hialeah Gardens that he had signed the plan into law, although there was no public announcement or bill-signing ceremony. “We also […] The post DeSantis congressional map draws lawsuit as governor quietly signs it into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Government
Fatherly

Floridians Hit Back at Governor DeSantis’ Plan to Dissolve Disney District — Here’s Why

Another update in the Florida versus Disney saga over the company’s self-governing special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, shows that Governor Republican Ron DeSantis’s plan to dissolve the district isn’t going to happen without a fight. Last week Disney hit back and now, Florida residents are taking aim at the Governor. Here’s what you need to know.
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Che Guevara
Person
Joseph Stalin
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Fidel Castro
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Communism#Street Signs#Cuban#The White House#The Cuban Embassy#Angerer Getty#Hb 395#Communist#Marxists
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy