The City of Las Cruces’ Bike to Work Day will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022. The public event will be on the west side of City Hall. Information about existing and proposed bike facilities, the basics of bike commuting, and Vulnerable Road Users NM, a non-profit group, will be available at the event. Participants at the event and interested residents are encouraged to provide feedback about what they like about biking in Las Cruces as well offer suggestions about what can be done to improve biking conditions in the city.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO