ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jonathan Cohen Hosts a Fashionable Fête for His New Upper East Side Pop-Up

By Elise Taylor
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jonathan Cohen, the New York-based fashion brand founded in 2011, is known for its colorful and wholehearted embrace of (often upcycled) floral prints. So, it’s perhaps fitting that this spring, they opened a pop-up on Madison Avenue—a block from Central Park—just as the cherry blossoms bloomed. “I’ve been walking around the...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Why Pleated Grandpa-Style Shorts Are My New Wardrobe Staple

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’ve always found shorts to be the trickiest spring-summer piece to style. There’s something slightly infantile about the wardrobe staple; exposing my knobby knees makes me feel like I’m cosplaying as Prince George. That’s not a particularly chic feeling. That being said, when it gets sweltering outside, just the thought of wearing pants has me sweating—so I’ve been looking to street-style stars and celebrities for inspiration on how to wear them. The trending silhouette of the season is decidedly grown-up: the dressy, pleated, almost grandpa-like short.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Farfetch Celebrated its Beauty Launch With a Starry Cocktail Party

It’s near-summer in Los Angeles, which means there’s a palpable excitement in the air for the warm days ahead. Thankfully, there are lots of opportunities to celebrate. On Tuesday, Farfetch hosted a cocktail in honor of their latest category expansion into beauty against the backdrop of the Schindler House, the infamous 1920s R.M. Schindler-designed home set on a surprisingly quiet street in West Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Collection

It’s been a minute since Jason Rembert made an Aliétte collection, and when he presented it earlier this week he was in a reflective mood. Remembering an early internship at Elle, he said when the magazine invited him in to interview, he was a student at Hofstra and didn’t have the Long Island Rail Road fare to make it to the midtown office. “By the end, they were calling in Billionaires Boy Club and BAPE because this small little intern from South Jamaica, Queens, was saying, ‘Maybe you should check out this brand.’ ” An entry-level position at W Magazine followed and he credited the photo shoots he assisted on there for sparking what came next: a successful career styling celebrities, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, and Issa Rae among them.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept the Party Going

For certain celebrities, the party never truly stops. Last week belonged to those with the stamina—and wardrobe—for 24/7 revelry. The pomp and circumstance of Monday’s Costume Institute Gala did little to wear attendees out. The glitz on display in the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit gave guests a second wind that saw them through a flurry of quick changes into flirty dresses flecked with sequins.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

From Sketch to Dress, This Is How Ariana DeBose’s Met Gala Gown Came to Life

“What does gilded glamour mean to me?” Jeremy Scott asks, musing on the creative origins of his designs for this year’s Met Gala red carpet. “Well, gilded glamour to me means gold!” We’d expect nothing less from fashion’s greatest showman, who remembers hearing the announcement of the theme and feeling like it was kismet: His fall 2022 collection for Moschino was inspired by gilded furniture. (Backstage, Scott was even wearing a sweater that read “gilt without guilt.”) “I was already working on all these gold trims and these different embroideries,” he says. “So I was already in this mood—it seemed very fitting.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Looking For Things to Do? Here’s Where to Go in May (and What to Wear)

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not long ago, you might have found yourself all dressed up with nowhere to go. Or, more likely, you weren’t dressed up at all. But that was then, and this is now. May tides us over until summer arrives with plenty to do. In Los Angeles, head over to LACMA to see the West Coast’s first Alexander McQueen retrospective. Frieze New York arrives mid-month at Manhattan’s The Shed. And Atlanta just got a whole lot more fashionable with the opening (this weekend!) of Antidote—a destination for clothes and accessories that tip toward the avant-garde. Down in Miami, the opening of Dirty French Steakhouse will satisfy your craving for a good steak (and scene). More on all of these—plus outfit suggestions!—in May’s edition of What to Wear, Where.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper East Side#Fashionable#F Te#New Yorkers#Paper
Vogue Magazine

Annie Moves Is the Yoga Pro Keeping Dua Lipa Toned and Calm on Tour

Whether you personally downward-dog or not, witnessing Dua Lipa’s recent yoga escapades on Instagram has been nothing short of impressive. The singer is currently on her Future Nostalgia world tour, and has been working with Venezuelan yoga teacher and movement facilitator Anabella Landa, best known as Annie Moves. The two women—with their long dark hair and similarly excellent wardrobes—could almost be sisters.
YOGA
Vogue Magazine

Olivier Rousteing Feted Balmain’s Madison Avenue Store With a Cocktail Party

During his decade at the helm of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing pioneered a singular aesthetic that transformed the 77-year-old house. His collections combine a uniquely French, haute couture sensibility with a distinctly global, youthful provocation. The resulting garments are intricate and structured while remaining sexy and irreverent. On Wednesday night, Rousteing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions

In the long history of Vogue’s 73 Questions series, no star has made an entrance more dramatic than Dua Lipa. Dressed in a sequined catsuit, the Grammy-winning artist descends from the rafters of an arena on a levitator and strikes a pose.“Hi, Vogue!”. Lipa has completed 23 of...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Shop Crush-Worthy Fruit Prints to Welcome the Summer Season

When it comes to summer essentials, nothing is as classic as a fruit print. Typically seen on a billowy blouse or cotton sundress, fruit prints instantly give off the irresistible feeling of transportation. That nostalgic warmth is usually linked to a magical trip or a vacation, bringing your memory to a simpler time and place. This mood-boosting feeling is perhaps why the best fruit prints have remained a popular staple with the fashion crowd.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue Magazine

Behind the Look: How An Anna Sui Dress Went From Naomi Campbell to The Met

“The intimacy of the ’90s in fashion made that moment possible,” says Anna Sui of the now-legendary look supermodel and close friend Naomi Campbell wore as she closed Sui’s spring 1994 ready-to-wear show. Part of a trio of girly dresses, a replica of Campbell’s white minidress is now on view in the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. It previously appeared in the museum’s 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style Photos From Sydney Fashion Week Resort 2023

To celebrate the start of Sydney Fashion Week’s resort 2023 season, street stylers have donned bright Y/Project x Melissa mules, Loewe dresses, and Jacquemus bags. But not all have chosen not to partake in the color wave, as there are plenty of classic pantsuits and jumpsuits in neutrals, too. Follow along daily as Su Shan Leong captures the best street style from the shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Milla Jovovich Talks Her Epic TheFifth Element Costume

In 1997, the science-fiction film The Fifth Element by Luc Besson was released—and the character Leeloo, played by 19-year-old Milla Jovovich, was born. The flame-tressed humanoid is tasked with saving the planet and has quite the wardrobe—all designed by Jean Paul Gaultier—to go along with it. The most famous piece by far is a barely there white bandage bodysuit, which has inspired Halloween costumes for decades.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

A Forthcoming Sale at Christie’s Highlights the Impeccable Taste of Anne Bass

For decades, Anne Hendricks Bass reigned as a mysterious and formidable figure at the very height of American society. Through her marriage to (and divorce from) oil heir Sid Bass, she became one of the wealthiest women in the world, using her fortune to support and transform the many charitable and cultural institutions she admired. Her greatest love was ballet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Why Not Try a Cork Wedge This Summer?

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This past week, I received an alert on The RealReal for Just Cavalli. (Yes, I get notifications for Just Cavalli.) I browsed through the options and behold: an incredibly noughties pair of wedges. The sole boasted a trippy print of seashells and flowers, and the straps were optic white and stamped with a metal “JC” toward the front. The cherry on the top was the four-inch cork wedge, emblazoned with a psychedelic “Just Cavalli” on the side. I imagined a glamorous-yet-casual Jennifer Lopez strutting around in them circa 2002. (She indeed wore cork wedges during the filming of the music video “I’m Gonna Be Alright.”) I hadn’t logged on to The RealReal intending to buy these shoes of all things, but before I pressed buy, I thought, Why not? Why not a glorious shoe crafted from the phellem layer of tree-bark tissue? No more vertiginous stilettos! Bye, stubby kitten heels! I’ll scrap the flat, earthy sandal too! This summer I want stable and unapologetic height. I want to stand three, four, maybe five inches taller and not tremble. Give me a fat-bottomed heel; I need a tree trunk on my foot. And just like that those Just Cavalli sandals, in all of their early-aughts glory, were mine.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy