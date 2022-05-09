Jonathan Cohen Hosts a Fashionable Fête for His New Upper East Side Pop-Up

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This past week, I received an alert on The RealReal for Just Cavalli. (Yes, I get notifications for Just Cavalli.) I browsed through the options and behold: an incredibly noughties pair of wedges. The sole boasted a trippy print of seashells and flowers, and the straps were optic white and stamped with a metal “JC” toward the front. The cherry on the top was the four-inch cork wedge, emblazoned with a psychedelic “Just Cavalli” on the side. I imagined a glamorous-yet-casual Jennifer Lopez strutting around in them circa 2002. (She indeed wore cork wedges during the filming of the music video “I’m Gonna Be Alright.”) I hadn’t logged on to The RealReal intending to buy these shoes of all things, but before I pressed buy, I thought, Why not? Why not a glorious shoe crafted from the phellem layer of tree-bark tissue? No more vertiginous stilettos! Bye, stubby kitten heels! I’ll scrap the flat, earthy sandal too! This summer I want stable and unapologetic height. I want to stand three, four, maybe five inches taller and not tremble. Give me a fat-bottomed heel; I need a tree trunk on my foot. And just like that those Just Cavalli sandals, in all of their early-aughts glory, were mine.

