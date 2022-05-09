ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escape to the Mediterranean With Summer’s Glass Jewelry Trend

By Madeline Fass
 4 days ago
Glass jewelry, particularly styles that look as if they were found in small seaside towns in the Mediterranean, is this summer’s best souvenir. Although it’s a small addition to the grand scheme of summer style, these clear or colorful pieces make...

