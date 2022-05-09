Collection

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Laird Borrelli-Persson
 4 days ago

It’s been an uphill battle for the Class of 2022, whose studies were disrupted by the pandemic. But the conditions had improved enough for Pratt Institute’s 22 fashion design students to present their graduate collections at the Brooklyn Navy Yard last week. There were, of course, vestiges...

Why Pleated Grandpa-Style Shorts Are My New Wardrobe Staple

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’ve always found shorts to be the trickiest spring-summer piece to style. There’s something slightly infantile about the wardrobe staple; exposing my knobby knees makes me feel like I’m cosplaying as Prince George. That’s not a particularly chic feeling. That being said, when it gets sweltering outside, just the thought of wearing pants has me sweating—so I’ve been looking to street-style stars and celebrities for inspiration on how to wear them. The trending silhouette of the season is decidedly grown-up: the dressy, pleated, almost grandpa-like short.
APPAREL
Farfetch Celebrated its Beauty Launch With a Starry Cocktail Party

It’s near-summer in Los Angeles, which means there’s a palpable excitement in the air for the warm days ahead. Thankfully, there are lots of opportunities to celebrate. On Tuesday, Farfetch hosted a cocktail in honor of their latest category expansion into beauty against the backdrop of the Schindler House, the infamous 1920s R.M. Schindler-designed home set on a surprisingly quiet street in West Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shop Crush-Worthy Fruit Prints to Welcome the Summer Season

When it comes to summer essentials, nothing is as classic as a fruit print. Typically seen on a billowy blouse or cotton sundress, fruit prints instantly give off the irresistible feeling of transportation. That nostalgic warmth is usually linked to a magical trip or a vacation, bringing your memory to a simpler time and place. This mood-boosting feeling is perhaps why the best fruit prints have remained a popular staple with the fashion crowd.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The French-Girl Way to Do Pink Lipstick, According to Violette

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If anyone can inspire a French woman to change her Breton stripes, it’s Violette. When it comes to beauty, the French makeup artist...
MAKEUP
Why Not Try a Cork Wedge This Summer?

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This past week, I received an alert on The RealReal for Just Cavalli. (Yes, I get notifications for Just Cavalli.) I browsed through the options and behold: an incredibly noughties pair of wedges. The sole boasted a trippy print of seashells and flowers, and the straps were optic white and stamped with a metal “JC” toward the front. The cherry on the top was the four-inch cork wedge, emblazoned with a psychedelic “Just Cavalli” on the side. I imagined a glamorous-yet-casual Jennifer Lopez strutting around in them circa 2002. (She indeed wore cork wedges during the filming of the music video “I’m Gonna Be Alright.”) I hadn’t logged on to The RealReal intending to buy these shoes of all things, but before I pressed buy, I thought, Why not? Why not a glorious shoe crafted from the phellem layer of tree-bark tissue? No more vertiginous stilettos! Bye, stubby kitten heels! I’ll scrap the flat, earthy sandal too! This summer I want stable and unapologetic height. I want to stand three, four, maybe five inches taller and not tremble. Give me a fat-bottomed heel; I need a tree trunk on my foot. And just like that those Just Cavalli sandals, in all of their early-aughts glory, were mine.
APPAREL
This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept the Party Going

For certain celebrities, the party never truly stops. Last week belonged to those with the stamina—and wardrobe—for 24/7 revelry. The pomp and circumstance of Monday’s Costume Institute Gala did little to wear attendees out. The glitz on display in the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit gave guests a second wind that saw them through a flurry of quick changes into flirty dresses flecked with sequins.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Annie Moves Is the Yoga Pro Keeping Dua Lipa Toned and Calm on Tour

Whether you personally downward-dog or not, witnessing Dua Lipa’s recent yoga escapades on Instagram has been nothing short of impressive. The singer is currently on her Future Nostalgia world tour, and has been working with Venezuelan yoga teacher and movement facilitator Anabella Landa, best known as Annie Moves. The two women—with their long dark hair and similarly excellent wardrobes—could almost be sisters.
YOGA
Looking For Things to Do? Here’s Where to Go in May (and What to Wear)

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not long ago, you might have found yourself all dressed up with nowhere to go. Or, more likely, you weren’t dressed up at all. But that was then, and this is now. May tides us over until summer arrives with plenty to do. In Los Angeles, head over to LACMA to see the West Coast’s first Alexander McQueen retrospective. Frieze New York arrives mid-month at Manhattan’s The Shed. And Atlanta just got a whole lot more fashionable with the opening (this weekend!) of Antidote—a destination for clothes and accessories that tip toward the avant-garde. Down in Miami, the opening of Dirty French Steakhouse will satisfy your craving for a good steak (and scene). More on all of these—plus outfit suggestions!—in May’s edition of What to Wear, Where.
APPAREL
#Fashion Design#Pratt Institute#Chinese#Filipino
Be Part of Our New Video Series!

Do you have a style or beauty question you’d love to ask a Vogue editor? Our new video series, You Asked Us, is here to share bespoke advice from our in-house experts!. Step one: Formulate your question. Are you looking for a summer cocktail dress under $500? Or seeking advice on a long-lasting red lipstick that’s easy to apply on the go? Perhaps you’re on the hunt for a new suit to wear for a big job interview—or you’re a bride-to-be that would like one of our fashion experts to help you pick your shoes for the big day? Our editors are here to help advise on everything from the most flattering cuts for curly hair to how to get extra mileage out of a vintage leather biker jacket to… well, ask away!
TV & VIDEOS
Olivier Rousteing Feted Balmain’s Madison Avenue Store With a Cocktail Party

During his decade at the helm of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing pioneered a singular aesthetic that transformed the 77-year-old house. His collections combine a uniquely French, haute couture sensibility with a distinctly global, youthful provocation. The resulting garments are intricate and structured while remaining sexy and irreverent. On Wednesday night, Rousteing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Jonathan Cohen Hosts a Fashionable Fête for His New Upper East Side Pop-Up

Jonathan Cohen, the New York-based fashion brand founded in 2011, is known for its colorful and wholehearted embrace of (often upcycled) floral prints. So, it’s perhaps fitting that this spring, they opened a pop-up on Madison Avenue—a block from Central Park—just as the cherry blossoms bloomed. “I’ve been walking around the Upper East Side since the pandemic,” Cohen tells Vogue. “I just thought it was very beautiful—I love the park, especially all the lilies. And with so many of our clients up here, I just thought it was the perfect time.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Best Street Style Photos From Sydney Fashion Week Resort 2023

To celebrate the start of Sydney Fashion Week’s resort 2023 season, street stylers have donned bright Y/Project x Melissa mules, Loewe dresses, and Jacquemus bags. But not all have chosen not to partake in the color wave, as there are plenty of classic pantsuits and jumpsuits in neutrals, too. Follow along daily as Su Shan Leong captures the best street style from the shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
A Forthcoming Sale at Christie’s Highlights the Impeccable Taste of Anne Bass

For decades, Anne Hendricks Bass reigned as a mysterious and formidable figure at the very height of American society. Through her marriage to (and divorce from) oil heir Sid Bass, she became one of the wealthiest women in the world, using her fortune to support and transform the many charitable and cultural institutions she admired. Her greatest love was ballet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Behind the Look: How An Anna Sui Dress Went From Naomi Campbell to The Met

“The intimacy of the ’90s in fashion made that moment possible,” says Anna Sui of the now-legendary look supermodel and close friend Naomi Campbell wore as she closed Sui’s spring 1994 ready-to-wear show. Part of a trio of girly dresses, a replica of Campbell’s white minidress is now on view in the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. It previously appeared in the museum’s 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Sauciest Jeans Come From This Ukrainian Designer

Last summer, Dua Lipa posed on a balcony wearing the Gen-Z top seen around the world. The piece was incredibly complex, with the bodice consisting of two hand-dyed and embroidered butterflies in a kaleidoscope of sweet blues, yellows, and purples. The look was created by Masha Popova, a graduate of Central Saint Martins who solidified her place in the industry not only with her buzzy–and Instagram-worthy—butterfly creations, but also her technique-driven denim. Along with Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid have also worn Popova’s designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
How Peloton Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin Moves Through Doubt to Find Strength

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re an active Peloton user, you’ve probably witnessed the powerful force of nature that is Tunde Oyeneyin. Even in the virtual realm, she has a strong presence that commands the attention of any room, whether it’s in a cycling class or on Instagram Live. Over the past two decades, the Nigerian American instructor, trainer, and motivational speaker has built an intentional platform that makes fitness a more accessible and inclusive space. Long before Oyeneyin even became a global brand ambassador for Nike, she was a professional makeup artist and beauty brand educator. (The 36-year-old is also a Revlon brand ambassador, so she didn’t have to give up all the glamour for blood, sweat, and tears.)
SANTA MONICA, CA
Fendace Is Here: Get a First Glimpse of 2022’s Most Anticipated Designer Drop

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fendace: Is that a hushed-up designer label that only industry insiders know of? The answer is no. It is, of course, the brainchild of Donatella Versace, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Kim Jones, and arguably the pinnacle of fashion collaborations. (Just don’t call it that.) It’s not Fendi x Versace or Versace x Fendi—it’s simply Fendace. And don’t you forget it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
