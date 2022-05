Brad Zackson’s development firm scored three loans totaling $115 million for its Fordham Landing project in the Bronx and a planned Long Island City office tower. Connecticut-based Dynamic Star, led by Zackson and Gary Segal, secured the bridge loans from Columbia Pacific Advisors, according to a release. The financing will be used to reposition the site of an office project at 23-10 Queens Plaza South in Long Island City and to maintain adjacent properties at 301 West Fordham Road and 320 West Fordham Road in the Bronx.

