MAPS: Where did Texas Props 1 and 2 get the most support?

By Christopher Adams
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect corrected data from Potter County.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas voters overwhelmingly supported two amendments to the state constitution on Saturday. Propositions 1 and 2 both passed with more than 80% support.

Proposition 1 freezes school property tax bills for the elderly and Texans with disabilities starting in 2023. It will also lower their school property tax bills year after year.

Proposition 2 increases the homestead exemption Texans can take on their school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. That begins on Jan. 1, 2022.

Statewide, 86.91% of voters supported Prop 1, and 84.82% voted in favor of Prop 2.

Prop 1 passed in each of the state’s 254 counties with at least 64% of the vote. Outside of McMullen County, where 100% of the 32 votes were cast in favor, support for Prop 1 was strongest in Motley County, northeast of Lubbock, where the proposition passed with 95.24% of the vote.

Support for Prop 1 was above 90% in 71 of the state’s 254 counties. The proposition received at least 80% support in a further 174 counties.

Although it also overwhelmingly passed, support for Prop 2 was slightly reduced statewide compared to Prop 1. The proposition received at least 90% of the vote in 39 counties statewide, and at least 80% in a further 159 counties.

Strongest support was, again, in McMullen County, south of San Antonio. In that county, 31 of the 32 votes were cast in favor of Prop 2.

Statewide, a little more than 1.3 million Texans cast a ballot. That’s a turnout of 7.54%.

Potter County, home to Amarillo, is working to update its vote totals as reported on the Secretary of State’s website. As of now, the website shows the county voted against the two propositions.

The county’s elections administrator told KAMR that its office had accidentally entered numbers from two school district propositions in place of the numbers from the state constitutional amendment propositions. In reality, Potter County voters supported both statewide propositions, with more than 75% in support of both.

