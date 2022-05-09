ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should we let beachfront properties fall into the ocean?

By Nicole Napuunoa
 4 days ago
Attorney and climate change policy analyst Colin Lee joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • why shoreline hardening like sea walls and sandbags are destroying our beaches
  • government’s responsibility to protect public resources like beaches for future generations
  • whether government would be liable for damages to beachfront property if owners were not allowed to harden their property
  • what other options do we have besides letting beachfront properties fall into the ocean?

KHON2

Visitor sues Hawaii hotel after beach recommendation

Imagine you're a hotel worker, and a visitor asks you to recommend "a good beach to go to as a family." If that visitor is injured at the beach you recommended, can you or the hotel be held responsible for those injuries? That's what one visitor tried to prove in his lawsuit.
