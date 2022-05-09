Should we let beachfront properties fall into the ocean?

Single-family rentals has been one of the hottest real estate asset classes over the past couple of years as home values and rent prices have soared. The largest owner of this asset class in the U.S. is Invitation Homes Inc. INVH, a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of 82,758 single-family rental homes as of the end of the first quarter this year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO