Should we let beachfront properties fall into the ocean?
Attorney and climate change policy analyst Colin Lee joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- why shoreline hardening like sea walls and sandbags are destroying our beaches
- government’s responsibility to protect public resources like beaches for future generations
- whether government would be liable for damages to beachfront property if owners were not allowed to harden their property
- what other options do we have besides letting beachfront properties fall into the ocean?
