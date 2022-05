GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 2022 Traverse City Horse Shows are in jeopardy of being suspended. That was the announcement this morning from Acme Township. The township claims that more than a year ago the horse shows undertook several projects, including clearing land and building a horse show ring without going through the zoning and planning process and not pulling the required permits.

