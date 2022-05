RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Drivers travelling north out of Reno were stuck in heavy traffic for much of Friday afternoon when a car rolled over near the Parr Blvd exit. Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday a white car ran off the road and pulled over. The driver was ejected out of the vehicle during the crash.

RENO, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO