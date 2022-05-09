ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Sheriff’s Office adds new charges to Vicky White’s warrant

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has added new charges to a warrant for the capture of Vicky White.

White, the former corrections officer officials say aided in the escape of Lauderdale County inmate Casey White, has now been charged with identity theft and forgery. Deputies told News 19 she used an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge used in the escape.

Vicky White’s new charges are on top of her previous charge of first-degree facilitating an escape.

Investigators say Vicky White purchased the vehicle a few days before the escape. The vehicle was also spotted at a Florence hotel where she stayed during the nights before the incident, and placed in the parking lot of the shopping mall where Vicky White abandoned her patrol vehicle.

The vehicle was found on Friday, April 29, abandoned in a rural area of Williamson County, Tenn., near I-65. Officials say the tow truck driver who took the car to an impound lot notified local authorities about towing the vehicle on Thursday, May 5 after seeing it on the 6 p.m. news.

The SUV was brought to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 9, for evidence processing.

Anyone with information on Casey or Vicky’s location should contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757. If you see them, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted on the U.S. Marshals website or by calling (800) 336-0102.

County
Lauderdale County, AL
Florence, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
