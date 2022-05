When we decided to devote our May cover to beer, we didn’t know what auspicious timing we had chosen. Not perfect, but close: it had been almost exactly a decade since June 27, 2012, when the Dallas City Council passed a new zoning law that allowed wineries, distilleries, and breweries to operate within the city limits. (How do we do it? I wish I could teach you. It’s a combination of experience, of course, and also skill so deep in our bones that all editors of D Magazine are legally prohibited from making marrow transplants.)

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO