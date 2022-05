A 51-year-old woman was gunned down in the doorway of her home on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park last Wednesday, May 4. Police say that just before 2:30 p.m., Giuseppe Canzani, 41, walked up to the home and knocked on the door. When Anna Torres answered, he fired three rounds from a silver, 45-caliber Taurus handgun, striking her twice, said Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan, commanding officer of Detective Bureau Queens South.

