Logan DeWitt and Will Robson both carded 5-over-par 77s to lead the Hope College men's golf team during the opening round of the NCAA Division III Championships on Tuesday. The Flying Dutchmen are in 22nd place out of 43 teams after shooting a team score of 312 on the El Campeon course at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howie-in-the-Hills, Florida.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO