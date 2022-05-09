Ace Hardware: Here's why you should start raising chickens ASAP

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Almost 200 million miles are driven on Arizona roads every day. Some fast. And some are a lot slower. Mile after mile, odometers turn over. Or do they?. A 3 On Your Side Investigation found that not all of those miles are showing on vehicles for sale because the miles have been disappearing. “So, this is a nice-looking truck. What year is it? 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked Russel Brown. “It’s a 2008 Chevy Silverado,” Russel replied.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO