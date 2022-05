LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Groups of immigrant students in Louisville got a tour of the city Thursday to get acclimated to their new home. Students at the Newcomer Academy, many of them from war-torn or conflict-ridden countries, were able to visit parts of Downtown Louisville. Each group traveled to different spots like Fourth Street live, 21c Hotel, the Cathedral of the Assumption, The Galt House and the Belle of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO