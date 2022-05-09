State providing grants to fight mosquitoes, West Nile virus

Before motorized pumps and rural water systems made running water possible out in the country, outhouses and hand-dug wells were a part of life on South Dakota’s farms and ranches. People sometimes threw their trash into these holes in the ground and covered them up without a second thought. Unearthing old stuff thrown away long ago is a passion for a Buxton, North Dakota man who’s recovered thousands of bottles and plates, among other things. Tom Askjem travels all over the U.S. in search of especially old and historically significant sites, including many in South Dakota.

