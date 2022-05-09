ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Family pleads for answers one year after Rock Hill woman killed

 4 days ago

Police said Alexis Massey, 20, was killed on Hagins...

Detectives investigating death near South End, police say

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives investigating a death in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is ongoing in the 500 block of Brookhill Road. No additional information was immediately released. In CMPD’s original release, officials labeled the incident...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reward offered after dog, cat found shot in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and felony conviction in a case of extreme animal cruelty. A dog was found with a gunshot wound to his paw on Rivers Avenue last weekend. Just five...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
Vigil held for South Carolina man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Many loved ones gathered at a vigil Thursday night for a Spartanburg County man who was found in a shallow grave. Officials said 28-year-old Devantae Griffin was found dead in a shallow grave in late April. His family and friends said they will not stop...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
1.2M bees dead in Hartsville barn fire

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — About 1.2 million bees are dead following a barn fire last month in Hartsville. according to an announcement Friday morning from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The fire, which occurred on April 24, destroyed a pole barn in the 2500 block of North Center...
HARTSVILLE, SC
#Violent Crime#Rock Hill Police
Navy captain accused of fracturing wife’s ribs in domestic fight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Capt. Dennis J. Turner was arrested and charged with unlawful maiming last Wednesday after a fight with his wife earlier this year, according to court documents. Police responded to a call for a domestic incident on Lake Tower Drive in Hampton on February 20,...
HAMPTON, VA
Several South Middle School students speak out about gun violence

Gun violence and gang activity are two big issues in the Lancaster community. Several South Middle School students speak out about …. Gastonia artist documents dad’s journey of treatment …. School lunch funding cuts. NC mothers look for alternatives to baby formula. Biden announces $10B from American Rescue plan...
LANCASTER, SC
Off-duty officer charged with assaulting woman in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty police officer is facing domestic violence charges after being arrested by Rowan County deputies, the Salisbury Police Department announced. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office notified Salisbury Police that they had arrested one of its officers, Michael Scroggs, around midnight Wednesday.
SALISBURY, NC
Public Safety
Lost in the mail: card 'returns to sender' 2 years after it was mailed

A card in the mail resurfaced in Monroe two years after it was sent to its intended recipient. Lost in the mail: card ‘returns to sender’ 2 years …. Toyota racing takes advantage of go-kart track, offering …. Sheriff Graziano speaks on deadly deputy-involved …. CPD Animal Control...
MONROE, NC
Person of interest in Brittanee Drexel disappearance arrested

GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WROC) — A person of interest in the Brittanee Drexel case was arrested Wednesday, on obstruction of justice charges. Raymond Moody is a registered sex offender who spent more than 20 years in a California prison. Police searched his South Carolina apartment after Drexel’s disappearance in 2009.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017, the Justice Department announced Friday. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week against Didion...
MADISON, WI
Chad Drexel: ‘Amazing progress’ in Brittanee Drexel case

Chad Drexel deleted his Facebook post after news outlets reported this story. He made a second post, with no mention of any arrest, saying “amazing progress” had been made in the case. That post was also deleted. After 13 years FBI has made some amazing progress. Feeling hopeful...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Navy IDs sailor who died after hard helicopter landing at Fort Story in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A Naval Special Warfare sailor died Monday from injuries received late last week during a training exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Navy identified the sailor as Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan...
VIRGINIA STATE

