ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Doctor Who' Casts Ncuti Gatwa as Its First Black Lead Actor

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aClto_0fYBnKrO00

Actor Ncuti Gatwa has been tapped to take over as the first Black lead actor of the long-running British series “Doctor Who”. Gatwa is also known for his role as Eric Effiong in the Netflix show "Sex Education."

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Casey Wilson on 'Human Resources,' 'Housewives' Fan Podcast & Spicy Mayo

Casey Wilson, actor and co-host of the "Real Housewives" fan podcast “Bitch Sesh,” joined Cheddar News to talk about the podcast, her role on Netflix’s "Human Resources," and a new partnership involving Hellmann’s spicy mayonnaise dressing. Poking fun at the title of her new show, Wilson noted, "I myself have been written up to HR over a hundred times. To then get to do the other work and to see what it is like on the other side was very interesting."
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

'AGT' Golden Buzzer Winner Darci Lynne on Upcoming Film, Ventriloquism Tour

The youngest winner of America’s Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer has seen tremendous success as an actor, singer — and ventriloquist. The Golden Buzzer recipient joined Cheddar News to talk about her time on the America’s Got Talent show, her upcoming film, and her "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They're Not) tour. "What I love most about my shows is when I go, the kids will bring their own puppet with them to the show and to meet-and-greet, and they'll be like 'Darci, you inspired me to try ventriloquism,' and 'you inspired me to do that,'" she said."It's so cool to see that, and to see bringing light back to ventriloquism because it was such a dying art."
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ncuti Gatwa
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Sex Education#British
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

A Surprising Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Recently Charted on Netflix

Catch and Release was a box office flop for Jennifer Garner when it was released in January 2007 but is now experiencing a revival thanks to Netflix. In April, the romantic comedy surfaced on Netflix and took a spot on the streamer's Top 10 Movies chart. Garner also stars in one of Netflix's biggest hits of 2022, The Adam Project, with Ryan Reynolds and her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Deadline

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Thriller ‘The Kill Room’; Great Escape To Sell At Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: True Blood and Justice League star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller The Kill Room. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie, which will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld. The project marks another screen team-up between Pulp...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Anna Kendrick True Crime Thriller About “The Dating Game Killer” Heads To Cannes Market For AGC & ‘It’ Producer Vertigo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Ford’s AGC is launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market on Anna Kendrick true-crime thriller The Dating Game, which was previously set up at Netflix but has now shaken free from the streamer. Oscar nominee Kendrick (Up In The Air) is in advanced talks to star in the feature about the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw. The Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald is based on the stranger-than-fiction episode when Bradshaw was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
Collider

Jason Statham to Star in Action Thriller ‘The Beekeeper’ From Director David Ayer

David Ayer (Suicide Squad) has set up his next film at Miramax per Deadline, which will star none other than Jason Statham (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw). The Beekeeper, which is described as a fast-paced action thriller, will cover a man's personal path to seek revenge. Additionally, it will somehow be steeped in the deep and intriguing lore of beekeeping.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halle Berry Cast in New Supernatural Thriller Mother Land

Academy Award winner Halle Berry is set to star in 21 Laps' new thriller, Mother Land. The film, which will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, is set to be directed by The Hills Have Eyes and Piranha 3D filmmaker Alexandre Aja. Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby wrote the film's script. Mother Land is expected to start production in 2023.
MOVIES
Variety

Vincent Cassel Starring in David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds,’ FilmNation and CAA Launching Sales in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Vincent Cassel will reunite with David Cronenberg for “The Shrouds,” a new thriller from the director of “A History of Violence” and “Dead Ringers.” The film, which Cronenberg will write as well as direct, centers on Karsh (Cassel), an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. Cassel and Cronenberg previously teamed up on “Eastern Promises” and “A Dangerous Method.” Their latest collaboration seems very much in the same envelope-pushing vein. According to the official longline for “The Shrouds,” Karsh’s revolutionary business is on...
MOVIES
Collider

Dan Stevens Joins ‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2,’ Reuniting With Director Adam Wingard

Dan Stevens is set to star in the follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, reuniting with director Adam Wingard, Deadline has reported exclusively. This is the first casting announcement for the film, which is set to start production this summer in Australia. Stevens and Wingard first worked together on the critically acclaimed film The Guest, and Wingard's work on Godzilla vs. Kong was generally well-regarded, so the next MonsterVerse film is in good hands.
MOVIES
Variety

Bollywood’s Next Generation Stars Debuting in Netflix’s ‘The Archies’

Click here to read the full article. The offspring of Bollywood superstars are debuting in “The Archies,” Netflix’s coming-of-age, live action musical set in 1960s India based on the teenagers of Riverdale. Young actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina will feature in the film’s cast. They are joined by Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and sister of Janhvi Kapoor; superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan; and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of revered actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The feature film adaptation of the Archie comics, which are hugely popular...
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy