'Doctor Who' Casts Ncuti Gatwa as Its First Black Lead Actor

The youngest winner of America’s Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer has seen tremendous success as an actor, singer — and ventriloquist. The Golden Buzzer recipient joined Cheddar News to talk about her time on the America’s Got Talent show, her upcoming film, and her "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They're Not) tour. "What I love most about my shows is when I go, the kids will bring their own puppet with them to the show and to meet-and-greet, and they'll be like 'Darci, you inspired me to try ventriloquism,' and 'you inspired me to do that,'" she said."It's so cool to see that, and to see bringing light back to ventriloquism because it was such a dying art."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO