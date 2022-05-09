Sources: Off-duty NYPD officer fatally shoots wife’s boyfriend, self

News 12 is learning new information about the motive in a double fatal shooting on Mother’s Day in Orange County.

Sources say the tragedy was a murder-suicide, in a crime of passion.

Witnesses saw the Mother’s Day tragedy unfold in shock and horror outside of Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill and called for help around 10:30 p.m.

Police are identifying the names of the men involved as 36 year-old NYPD Officer Sean Armstead, from Port Jervis, and 20 year-old Edward Wilkins, from Wurtsboro.

Wallkill Police remain tight lipped about the men’s relationship and motive, but News 12 has learned that Wilkins was romantically involved with Armstead‘s wife and that the deadly altercation unfolded after the NYPD officer tracked them to a nearby hotel.

Sources say Armstead followed the pair in their car and rear ended them on Route 211.

Wilkins got out of the car and started running away when Armstead shot him in the parking lot and turned the gun on himself.

“The Dodge charger vehicle was involved in the crash and went up the street,” says a witness on the scene. “He slammed into the car and next thing you know one guy jumps out comes over here and starts shooting away.”



Wallkill police found a handgun and several shell casings here at the scene.

The restaurant was still open when the shooting occurred and customers were still there celebrating the holiday.

The New York State Attorney General‘s Office is also investigating the shooting.