The Hurricane Factor: Safety tips and facts about hurricanes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 21 hours ago

Be Prepared

It only takes one storm to change your life. The best way to stay safe is to assess your risk and be prepared!

How well do you know your weather? The News 12 Storm Watch Team has created a Weather Academy to prepare you for the upcoming hurricane season.

Click or tap here to see hurricane facts and safety tips from News 12 meteorologists

The Hurricane Factor

Historic storms have taken a personal and economic toll across the tri-state - power outages, destruction, devastating flooding and even the loss of loved ones. We share personal stories from those who have been directly impacted ahead of what's expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Join us for The Hurricane Factor, Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.


