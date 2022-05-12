The Hurricane Factor: Safety tips and facts about hurricanes

Be Prepared

It only takes one storm to change your life. The best way to stay safe is to assess your risk and be prepared!

How well do you know your weather? The News 12 Storm Watch Team has created a Weather Academy to prepare you for the upcoming hurricane season.

The Hurricane Factor

Historic storms have taken a personal and economic toll across the tri-state - power outages, destruction, devastating flooding and even the loss of loved ones. We share personal stories from those who have been directly impacted ahead of what's expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Join us for The Hurricane Factor, Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.



