Authorities identified 26-year-old Wyatt Darling as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on April 30 southbound of I-580 near Galena Bridge. Officers actively responded to the area of I-580 near the Washoe County mile marker in Reno at 3:32 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation reports, a 2015 Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway to the left and rolled over while heading southbound.

RENO, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO