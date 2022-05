DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A second prayer service has been organized for a Decatur teacher fighting for her life in hospital care. Amber Johnson, who was hurt in an April 29 crash, was on a ventilator in the aftermath. There were positive signs seen in early May, as the Amber's Army Facebook page reported she was responding to the commands of doctors and nurses and was becoming less reliant on the ventilator.

