Above / The home of the Naperville Municipal Band is at the Naperville Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Avenue. For the first time ever, the Naperville Municipal Band will perform an outdoor concert before its annual Memorial Day Concert. At least, that’s the word according to Naperville Municipal Band Conductor Ron Keller who has been leading the City band since 1966. He should know! Even before Keller directed the band, he played in the band. In fact, Keller is the fourth generation from his family to be associated with the band.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO