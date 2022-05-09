ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Dayne Leonard named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

By Ryan Decker
WTRF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dayne Leonard’s recent hot streak at the plate has earned him a conference honor. The Mountaineer catcher and third baseman was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday. Leonard hit for a .400 average with a pair of extra-base hits and six...

www.wtrf.com

WTRF

WVU falters in Norman to begin series

The West Virginia University baseball team opened a Big 12 Conference series at No. 21 Oklahoma with a 15-1 loss on Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Mountaineers (29-19, 10-9 Big 12) were limited to just three hits in the affair, as OU (30-17, 12-8 Big 12) led wire-to-wire. Junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters took the loss on the mound for WVU, while Oklahoma’s Jake Bennett was awarded the win.
WTRF

WVU is one win away from a Big 12 Tournament berth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Tournament is less than two weeks away. WVU has just two series remaining in the regular season. Last weekend, it missed the opportunity to clinch a spot in the conference tournament with two losses to Texas. With series wins, the Longhorns and Sooners joined Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech as the teams locked in.
WTRF

Huggins Announces Signing of Tre Mitchell

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Tre Mitchell to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Mitchell is a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward, who attended Texas in 2021-22. The native of Pittsburgh spent his first two seasons at UMass. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Huggins signs former Longhorn Tre Mitchell

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A forward with regional ties and Big 12 experience has signed with WVU, according to a statement from the program. Tre Mitchell, a 6-foot-9 forward who started for Texas last season, has signed a grant-in-aid with WVU, the team announced Friday. He will enroll for the 2022-23 academic year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU holds steady in latest D1Baseball.com NCAA Tourney projections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Having gone 6-6 over their last 12 games played, the West Virginia baseball team (29-18, 10-8 Big 12) has not had a change in its NCAA Tournament projections compared to last week. The good news is, however, that the Mountaineers’ projection has not gotten worse.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Barry, Blasick earn Academic All-District honor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore outfielder Braden Barry and sophomore infielder Nathan Blasick of the West Virginia University baseball team were named to the 2022 Academic All-District 2 First Team on Thursday, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The honor marks the first of both...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mazey on Pitt series: “It’s good for the fans”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pitt are storied rivals. Even though the two haven’t been conference foes in the last decade, the Backyard Brawl is seeing a resurgence in every sport, but especially in baseball. The program has faced the Panthers more than any other opponent in history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Long on TBT: “some of the most fun I’ve ever had”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer basketball is in James Long’s blood. He grew up a Mountaineer fan, donned the Flying WV as a player and assistant coach, and now has the opportunity to coach some of those guys he grew up watching inside the WVU Coliseum. For the second...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Warmer air and sunshine for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: What more to say other than gorgeous? Another stellar day for the Ohio Valley as the skies stayed clear, sunshine was dominant, and warmer air moved in. We stayed with the wall-to-wall sunshine across the land and if you were able to sit by the pool to cool off, that’d be a bonus. High temperatures today maxed out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees again. A few places eclipsed the 80-degree threshold today. UV index values were very high today, meaning sun burn would take place in about 20 minutes. If you have plans to be outside this evening, just remember to apply sunscreen. Tonight, much of the same in regards to sky coverage and temps. Looks like we will stay mainly clear with overnight lows down in the lower 50s. Winds will blow from the east around 5-10 mph.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

WVNCC holds 50th commencement ceremony for Class of 2022

WHEELING, W.Va.– (WTRF) Seniors from West Virginia Northern Community College graduated Friday. WVNCC held its 50th annual commencement ceremony at WesBanco Arena. 266 students were eligible to receive numerous certificated and degrees during the ceremony,. 291 to be exact. Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, who is the Chancellor of the...
WHEELING, WV
