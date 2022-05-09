Dayne Leonard named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

TONIGHT: What more to say other than gorgeous? Another stellar day for the Ohio Valley as the skies stayed clear, sunshine was dominant, and warmer air moved in. We stayed with the wall-to-wall sunshine across the land and if you were able to sit by the pool to cool off, that’d be a bonus. High temperatures today maxed out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees again. A few places eclipsed the 80-degree threshold today. UV index values were very high today, meaning sun burn would take place in about 20 minutes. If you have plans to be outside this evening, just remember to apply sunscreen. Tonight, much of the same in regards to sky coverage and temps. Looks like we will stay mainly clear with overnight lows down in the lower 50s. Winds will blow from the east around 5-10 mph.

