Five people are in custody in connection to a string of armed robberies. It all started early Wednesday morning, around 5:30. That's when police were called to a hotel in 2200 block of S. Meridan. A man says he heard a knock on the door and when he opened it several people robbed him at gunpoint. They then ran to the parking lot and tried to steal his car. But instead left in their white town car.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO