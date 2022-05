CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A new downtown parking garage will be built next to F&M Bank Arena thanks to $14 million in state funding. Among funding approved in this year’s Tennessee state budget was the $14 million grant for Montgomery County to build the public garage, which will be directly across the street from the under-construction F&M Bank Arena, according to Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO