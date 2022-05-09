ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Monday is National Women’s Checkup Day

By Kristin Diaz
 4 days ago

Monday is National Women’s Checkup Day.

As part of National Women’s Health Week, the observance provides ways to help women take steps to maintain better health.

Routine health checkups provide an opportunity to catch problems before they become unmanageable.

Speaking with your physician about risk factors, early signs and symptoms and concerns can help to alleviate minor daily issues and identify issues to watch.

Additionally, your physician can recommend screenings and order baseline tests that can be used for comparison at a later time.

Health experts say this raising awareness about this day is especially important since the pandemic interrupted routine health checkups.

