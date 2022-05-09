ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

CSRA News: Small Aircraft Crash in Richmond County

By Blaine
wgac.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one was seriously hurt when a small aircraft crashed in Richmond County Sunday evening. The...

wgac.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Belvedere bomb scare comes to safe conclusion; 1 taken into custody

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews rushed Thursday afternoon to a gas station in Aiken County to respond to a bomb scare. No bomb was found, but one person was taken into custody. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Christopher Lee Bragg, 41, charged with:. Conveying...
BELVEDERE, SC
WRDW-TV

One person suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday afternoon in Warrenville. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Durden Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. One person was taken to a hospital. It was unknown Thursday...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

House fire on Belair Road under investigation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Augusta firefighters were sent to the 3600 block of Belair Rd. to an outside fire.  Upon arrival, firefighters found a house was on fire, and the flames were spreading to a wooded area around the home. Firefighters quickly performed an interior search to make sure the home […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Juvenile arrested in connection to Richmond County stabbing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One juvenile is in custody and one victim is in the hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Nannette Drive in reference to a stabbing around 11:10 p.m. At the scene, deputies say they found a male victim with several stab wounds. Emergency crews transported him to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Richmond County, GA
Accidents
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Jackson man arrested after woman doused with gas, threatened

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and threatening to set her and her house on fire. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday to 324 Goodman Road to investigate a report of an assault. Deputies found the...
JACKSON, SC
weisradio.com

Victims Names Released in Fatal Northwest Georgia Auto Accident

The names of the two people fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision, taking place on Monday morning in Chattooga County in northwest Georgia, have now been released. Georgia State Patrol units responded to that crash on the Trion-Teloga Road just east of Bankey Farm Road at 11:42am; according to that report, a 2000 Honda Accord had been traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road, then crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, going in the opposite direction. Following impact, the pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment, then overturned. The driver had to be ait-lifted to Erlanger Medical Center and was listed in critical condition; meanwhile a female passenger in that truck was taken by ambulance to the Atrium Medical Center in Rome, listed in stable condition.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Csra News#Wgac
WRDW-TV

Juvenile detained, man in hospital after stabbing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A juvenile has been detained and a man has been sent to a hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday. According to Richmond County deputies, the stabbing happened at 11:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of Nannette Drive. MORE CRIME COVERAGE:. Deputies say the man had been...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews battle house fire in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters battled a residential structure blaze Tuesday night on Belair Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Dispatchers were not aware of any injuries.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRDW-TV

Search for suspect puts Aiken County school on soft lockdown

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Redcliffe Elementary School in Aiken County was on soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials. Deputies said the lockdown was due to a manhunt from an assault incident in the area of the school that’s halfway between Jackson and Beech Island. Officials said...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One person stabbed at Edgefield County home; injuries are minor

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to a stabbing incident early Tuesday morning. Deputies were called out to a home at 101 Trailside Drive at 3:33 a.m. The home sits just outside of Murphy Village. Deputies say they found one victim with a stab wound. A sergeant with...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Vehicle slams into home at Dixie Clay Road, Flint Drive

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle crashed in a home in Beech Island on Tuesday morning. The call came in at 8:51 a.m., for reports of a vehicle that crashed into the side of a home at Dixie Clay Road and Flint Drive. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal...
BEECH ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said three Colleton County women died Sunday night in a crash involving a Charleston County deputy. Stephania Dantzler, 53; Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28; and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22; all from the Colleton County area, died at the scene of the crash on Savannah Highway, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The victims are a mother and two daughters, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GA deputies accused of profiling HBCU lacrosse team after searching bus for drugs

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Delaware State University officials are calling a traffic stop by Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies racial profiling. On April 20, the women’s lacrosse team was heading back from a competition in Florida and their bus was crossing Interstate 95 in Liberty County when a sheriff’s detail pulled over their bus for what deputies are saying was a traffic violation.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Prosecution rests case in slaying of Columbia County toddler

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Continuing coverage on the 2019 death of Columbia County toddler Lincoln DaVitte. Wednesday was day three of the murder trial for Charles Sconyers. Sconyers is the boyfriend of Lincoln’s mother and was an Augusta firefighter at the time of DaVitte’s death. The state rested...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy