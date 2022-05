MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical preview of Summer will continue to unfold across the state through the weekend and during much of next week. Saturday will be warm and a bit more humid. Afternoon highs will again soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible for Saturday. Those who see rain will cool a bit, while those who remain dry will be hot and a bit muggy. Saturday night, lows will hover in the 60s under fair skies and a lingering shower or two possible.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO