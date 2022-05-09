ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

CSRA News: Pedestrian Killed in Richmond County

By Blaine
wgac.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Augusta man was killed Saturday night when he was hit by a car in...

wgac.com

Comments / 2

Related
WRDW-TV

Belvedere bomb scare comes to safe conclusion; 1 taken into custody

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews rushed Thursday afternoon to a gas station in Aiken County to respond to a bomb scare. No bomb was found, but one person was taken into custody. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Christopher Lee Bragg, 41, charged with:. Conveying...
BELVEDERE, SC
wfxg.com

Juvenile arrested in connection to Richmond County stabbing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One juvenile is in custody and one victim is in the hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Nannette Drive in reference to a stabbing around 11:10 p.m. At the scene, deputies say they found a male victim with several stab wounds. Emergency crews transported him to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

What are deputies doing about Augusta’s deadly crime rate?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New numbers show Augusta ranks as one of the deadliest cities in the nation. The latest statistics from the FBI’s 2019 crime data stats show a 0.3 percent increase in the number of people murdered across America. Augusta ranks with the 32nd highest per capita murder rate in all major U.S. cities.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Juvenile detained, man in hospital after stabbing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A juvenile has been detained and a man has been sent to a hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday. According to Richmond County deputies, the stabbing happened at 11:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of Nannette Drive. MORE CRIME COVERAGE:. Deputies say the man had been...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

One person suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday afternoon in Warrenville. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Durden Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. One person was taken to a hospital. It was unknown Thursday...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken County man arrested for kidnapping, arson, and other crimes

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars after being arrested for numerous crimes. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen C. Wright, 51, was arrested for Kidnapping, Arson, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Drug Possession, and several traffic violations including Driving under a Suspended […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Jackson man arrested after woman doused with gas, threatened

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and threatening to set her and her house on fire. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday to 324 Goodman Road to investigate a report of an assault. Deputies found the...
JACKSON, SC
wfxg.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - One person is dead after being struck by a train in Harlem. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells FOX54 a woman was walking on the CSX train tracks along North Hicks St. just West of Barrett St when she was struck. The Columbia County Coroner has...
HARLEM, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csra News#The Gbi Crime Lab#Wgac
WRDW-TV

Prosecution rests case in slaying of Columbia County toddler

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Continuing coverage on the 2019 death of Columbia County toddler Lincoln DaVitte. Wednesday was day three of the murder trial for Charles Sconyers. Sconyers is the boyfriend of Lincoln’s mother and was an Augusta firefighter at the time of DaVitte’s death. The state rested...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Search for suspect puts Aiken County school on soft lockdown

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Redcliffe Elementary School in Aiken County was on soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials. Deputies said the lockdown was due to a manhunt from an assault incident in the area of the school that’s halfway between Jackson and Beech Island. Officials said...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

House fire on Belair Road under investigation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Augusta firefighters were sent to the 3600 block of Belair Rd. to an outside fire.  Upon arrival, firefighters found a house was on fire, and the flames were spreading to a wooded area around the home. Firefighters quickly performed an interior search to make sure the home […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WALB 10

Police looking for wanted man that called Albany dispatch with threats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are looking for a man they say made threats to law enforcement. A release says on Wednesday, around 8:37 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Jefferies Avenue after Courtney Hicks called the Albany Communications Center using vulgar language and threatening law enforcement.
ALBANY, GA
wfxg.com

Community remembers 1970 Augusta Riot amid DOJ investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Wednesday, May 11 marks 52 years since the Augusta Riot. The Department of Justice reopened the cold case Summer 2021. This move brings several deaths under a new light. As the DOJ investigates, locals gathered at the Augusta Mini Theatre to remember the tragedy. The outcry...
AUGUSTA, GA
weisradio.com

Victims Names Released in Fatal Northwest Georgia Auto Accident

The names of the two people fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision, taking place on Monday morning in Chattooga County in northwest Georgia, have now been released. Georgia State Patrol units responded to that crash on the Trion-Teloga Road just east of Bankey Farm Road at 11:42am; according to that report, a 2000 Honda Accord had been traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road, then crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, going in the opposite direction. Following impact, the pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment, then overturned. The driver had to be ait-lifted to Erlanger Medical Center and was listed in critical condition; meanwhile a female passenger in that truck was taken by ambulance to the Atrium Medical Center in Rome, listed in stable condition.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta violence flares with shootings, gunfire at deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just as a wave of shootings seemed to be subsiding in Augusta, violent crimes are making a resurgence in Richmond County. While deputies were investigating one shooting Monday morning, another one happened. Plus a rifle-wielding car passenger fired on deputies over the weekend. Authorities learned of...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy