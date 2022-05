Waterloo Police took a man wanted for murder in Georgia into custody following a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to KWWL. Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by 26 year old Jalen Gary. He was wanted on counts of Theft and two counts of Forgery. His passenger, Jamarius Johnson, gave police a fake name. An investigation by the officer found that he was wanted for murder in DeKalb County, Georgia. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail until he can be extradited back to Georgia.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO