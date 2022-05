AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One juvenile is in custody and one victim is in the hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Nannette Drive in reference to a stabbing around 11:10 p.m. At the scene, deputies say they found a male victim with several stab wounds. Emergency crews transported him to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO