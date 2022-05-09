ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar’s wisdom still feels urgent and revelatory

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor any Kendrick fan, it is, of course, entirely predictable that the release of his long-awaited new record, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was teased with the surprise drop of his dense and eerie “The Heart Part 5.” After all, the last two installments of his long-running “Heart” song series...

Kendrick Lamar wrote a song about his trans uncle and named it “Auntie Diaries”

Consuming a Kendrick Lamar LP is like attending a university seminar on the current sociopolitical landscape in America, and with his latest release Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, class is in session. Today marks five years since Lamar’s fourth album DAMN hit streaming services, outselling Ed Sheeran and Drake and reassuring us that introspection and musical reflection on this country's spiritual and political struggles are indeed alive and well within him. For lovers of rap as literature, the Pulitzer Prize winner guides us through his own personal struggles in this 18-song, two-volume album — including relationships, generational trauma, money, and in the case of one hotly debated song on social media, gender, with the song “Auntie Diaries.”
Mic

Ella Mai is trying to inject the romance back into R&B

In 2018, it was nearly impossible to escape the infectious, syrupy-sweet sentimentality of Ella Mai’s Grammy-winning hit, “Boo’d Up,” from her eponymous debut album. The brainchild of songwriter Joelle James – while a bit of a slow burn from its initial release in February 2017 – was a serendipitous harmony of the nostalgic ‘90s R&B piano melodies, lyrical romantic overtures to unrequited crushes, and a chorus charmingly composed almost entirely of enchanting scatting, almost as if to resemble the stutter-step of a heartbeat caught in one’s throat. The earnestness behind the lyricism and vocals quickly took hold across demographics and gender, the likes of which had last been comparably seen with Fantasia Barrino’s 2007 hit “When I See U” – gaining approval from everyone from Quavo and Chris Brown to Nicki Minaj, who hopped on a remix.
MUSIC

