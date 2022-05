Stories of the NCAA transfer portal and Name, Image, and Likeness are getting more bizarre. The latest example is the recruitment of K-State target Antoine Davis. Davis entered the transfer portal from Detroit-Mercy after playing four seasons and finishing 3rd in the NCAA in scoring last season. He broke Stephen Curry’s freshman 3-point record, so obviously the guy can score. He averaged 24.6 points a game in his four year career and became the first four-time All-Horizon League player.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO