A group of volunteers is making a difference by providing free medical and dental care for people in Macomb County who need help, but cannot afford it. Doctors, nurses, dentists, dental hygienists and others offer a variety of services at Trinity Community Care, which is a clinic that opened in 2013. The inspiration to start the clinic came from volunteers who had spent time on medical mission trips abroad and wanted to help their local community.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO