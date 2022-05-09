ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Reward offered for information on January homicide in Baltimore County

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County detectives are asking for the community’s help in solving a homicide that occurred earlier this year.

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed leaving the Salontra Select Suites in the 5400-block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville (21229).

Police investigators know there were numerous patrons in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza Shopping Center when this homicide occurred.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this crime and the person or person responsible to contact them at 410-887-3943.

Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, which is an organization separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government. Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection to a felony offense.

Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers link by phone at 1-866-7LOCKUP or online at http://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip .

