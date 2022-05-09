ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Shoppers Showered With Cash At Jersey Shore Mall On Mother's Day

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IiqA_0fYBfe2800
Freehold Raceway Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man threw cash down to shoppers at Freehold Raceway Mall this weekend while shouting "Happy Mother's Day," NJ Advance Media reported.

A shopper told the news outlet that the unidentified man does this on holidays several times a year.

His generosity caught shoppers by surprise at about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 at the mall in Monmouth County.

The man appeared to pull the cash out of a Wawa shopping bag from a second-floor balcony, the outlet said.

“Afterward, he just left. It was like a little Santa Claus moment,” Sarah Mostafa told NJ.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Mystery Money Man Makes It Rain With Free Cash In Freehold, NJ

Why am I never in the right place at the right time? Someone decided to have some fun in New Jersey by being the polar opposite of Scrooge McDuck. A money-throwing mystery man, made it rain from the Freehold Raceway Mall second floor. You read this right, he was taking cash out of a bag and tossing it over the railing and it was all caught on camera.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Top 10 Best Restaurants I Still Need To Eat At In Monmouth County, NJ

What the hell am I doing? I call myself a Monmouth County local and I haven't eaten at these places?! I need to be better, and I will be better. I love going out and eating at Jersey Shore restaurants. Honestly, it's one of my favorite things to do but it's obviously expensive. During the weekdays I try my best to eat at home and thanks to EveryPlate, I am able to do that. This service helps me make affordable, crowd-pleasing meals at home at least three times a week. I have little time to go grocery shopping and I am terrible in the kitchen. EveryPlate gives me the assistance that I need. However, this is not a promotion for EveryPlate, this article is about the 10 most highly recommended restaurants I still need to eat at in Monmouth County.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Man Throws Cash Into Air At NJ Mall

On Mother’s Day, shoppers at a mall in Freehold, New Jersey were showered with cash as they shopped. A mystery man was walking along the mall’s mezzanine, pulling bills from a bag and throwing them in the air, where they drifted down to people in the courtyard below.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freehold Township, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Monmouth County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Woman found dead in Maple Shade, NJ motel room

MAPLE SHADE — The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a motel late Wednesday morning. Maple Shade police were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 around 11:30 a.m. when an unresponsive woman was found in a room. She was pronounced dead and her death was considered a homicide, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Freehold Raceway Mall#Nj Advance Media#Wawa
Daily Voice

$20K Reward Offered In Fatal Ambush Of Driver Pumping Gas In Philly: Police

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania man pumping gas in Philadelphia on Monday, May 9. Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows two masked men dressed in all black arriving at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with the New Jersey license plate number V62-PWX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
New Jersey 101.5

More Crumbl Cookies are coming to New Jersey

A very popular and rapidly expanding cookie chain is adding more stores to New Jersey. Crumbl Cookies didn’t even exist a few years ago but now they’re in 32 states, including New Jersey. The chain already has locations in Ocean, Clark, Englewood, Morristown, and opening this month in...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in New Jersey

According to theUS Census Bureau, New Jersey is the eleventh most populous state in America, with a population of 9.3 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Garden State home.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ bucket list: 9 places you’ve got to get to this summer

It’s a fact. People tend to take their own state for granted. If you live in the west, you don’t even care about the mountains anymore. If you live in Florida, you forget how beautiful some of your beaches are. And if you live in New Jersey, anything that is just a stone’s throw away tends to get pushed into the back of our minds.
MUSIC
105.7 The Hawk

Two teens leave group home, steal car from Asbury Park, NJ and are arrested in Jackson, NJ

Two teenagers who left a group home in New Jersey, stole a car in Asbury Park, and wound up in Jackson were arrested in the township this week. Jackson Police said two of their officers were on patrol Tuesday morning when they went to check on the area within an undeveloped cul-de-sac near Clearstream Road and that's where they spotted a vehicle around 11:50 am parked along the road.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
270K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy