Shoppers Showered With Cash At Jersey Shore Mall On Mother's Day
A man threw cash down to shoppers at Freehold Raceway Mall this weekend while shouting "Happy Mother's Day," NJ Advance Media reported.
A shopper told the news outlet that the unidentified man does this on holidays several times a year.
His generosity caught shoppers by surprise at about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 at the mall in Monmouth County.
The man appeared to pull the cash out of a Wawa shopping bag from a second-floor balcony, the outlet said.
“Afterward, he just left. It was like a little Santa Claus moment,” Sarah Mostafa told NJ.com.
