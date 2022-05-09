State Police Called after $20K Wrapped in Tin Foil Stolen from Drawer

The body of a man found yesterday in one part of Lackawanna County has been identified. The Lackawanna County Coroner says it was 40 year old Nathan Figueroa who was found in a wooded area off the Morgan Highway yesterday morning by DPW crews. A death investigation continues and officials are also waiting for toxicology tests to be returned to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police.
A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
A Warren County mother has pleaded guilty to charges filed after her toddler went missing in August and drowned in the Allegheny River. Patti Jo Vargason, 40, of Tidioute, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of endangering the welfare of a child. It started Aug. 21, 2021, when Vargason...
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Marienville received a call to investigate a report of criminal mischief at a residence located along Amsler Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County, sometime between Thursday, May 5, around 2:00 p.m., and Friday, May 6, around 2:00 p.m.
One woman is injured after crashing her car into a ditch in Edinboro overnight. According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Friday for a one-car accident in the 6800 block of Route 6N. One woman reportedly suffered a head injury. She was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and released. State […]
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of 300 geese decoys. Police say an unknown subject took the geese from a field in Swatara Township, Lebanon County. The decoys were an assortment of Hardcore and GHG brands and were labeled (in marker): “CRS,” “BD,” and “DD.” Any person with information on this incident is […]
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A resident of Bloomsburg is facing charges after police say he assaulted a three-month-old. Bloomsburg police were called to the 730 block of Catherine Street on Monday just after 8:00 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive child. Police say the child was getting his diaper changed when he became non-responsive. […]
An investigation into a criminal mischief incident last month has led to charges against a Forestville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 37-year-old Jason Dolce allegedly used a backhoe to damage property that belonged to a resident on Hanover Street in Forestville. Dolce was arrested on a warrant obtained from Hanover Town Court for criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, criminal tampering in the 3rd degree and reckless endangerment of property. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman has been charged for smoking what police suspect was methamphetamine–with a juvenile–at her Front Street residence in February. Franklin-based State Police filed one first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors against 20-year-old Miranda Julian Beichner on May 6 at Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
There could be more suspects involved in the events leading up to the shooting of a seven-year-old boy last month. Two teens have been charged with criminal homicide after the fatal shooting of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr. Abdullah Ismael, 17, and Yassin Ibrahim, 19, are accused of killing Yarger, however they may not have acted […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Olean Police are investigating an unusual theft of hundreds of items they say were taken over the past two months. Some of the items taken include brass bells, fire hose nozzles and fire hose caps, which were stolen from over a hundred antique fire trucks. The items were stolen from where the trucks were stored at the former Dal-Tile plant on East State Street.
One person is arrested after crashing their car into a pole in Millcreek Township. The accident happened in the 5900 block of Peach Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 12. According to Millcreek Police, the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. No one was injured in the crash and the […]
Pennsylvania State Police said a burglary suspect slept in the bed of the master bedroom of a Westmoreland County home he had entered illegally. Christopher Sherrick, 35, of Irwin, is charged with burglary and other offenses connected to Thursday's incident at a home on Mount Joy Road. State police said...
A Warren County woman has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death of her daughter. The Warren County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Patti Jo Vargason of Tidioute entered that plea Thursday. Vargason’s two-year-old daughter was the subject of an extensive search last August after the toddler […]
Olean Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 Thursday morning reporting the sound of gunshots on the 900 block of Seneca Avenue. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a resident and discovered that shots had been fired into the rear of an occupied apartment.
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly threatened a nine-year-old child with a gun and assaulted him. According to court documents, Oil City Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Van Curtis Ringgold on Monday, May 9. According to a...
A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail on stalking allegations. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Dorothear Skaggs is accused of making a total of 23 false allegations of child abuse with Childline and McKean County Children and Youth Services against the couple that had court-ordered custody of her grandchildren. The couple told CYS that Skaggs had been continually harassing them.
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Foster Parent Accused of ‘Inappropriate Physical Discipline’. PSP DuBois received a ChildLine report of suspected abuse that occurred at a residence along Dutchtown Road, Winslow Township, Jefferson County, sometime between Tuesday, March 1, and Friday, May 6. According to the report,...
JENKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler in Forest County. The crash happened a little after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 66 in Jenks Township. State police described it as a head-on crash. The driver of the car,...
