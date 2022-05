DELAWARE- During the last 8 months, lawmakers, organizations, and service providers put their heads together to come up with ways to better serve Delawareans aging-in-place. “One in five Delawareans right now is over the age of 65 and our senior population up and down the state is suspected to grow over the next 30 years; and so we are looking at how are we addressing a post pandemic workforce, a post pandemic world; we have to look at our seniors,” Senator Spiros Mantzavinos said.

