Wyoming State

Forest Service burning slash piles near Wyoming ski resort Monday, Tuesday

By Brendan Lachance
capcity.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The U.S. Forest Service said Monday that slash pile burning will be conducted Monday and Tuesday...

capcity.news

Post Register

Two wildfires burning in Idaho

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Two wildfires are burning in Idaho, the Bureau of Land Management says. One is a Rye Grass fire in Nez Perce County. Officials say it's currently one acre large. The other is a brown fire in Clearwater County, 0.1 acres large. Central Idaho...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
capcity.news

Wind closures on I-25 in Wyoming; Highway to Yellowstone’s East Entrance closed due to winter conditions

CASPER, Wyo. — There are some highway closures in effect across Wyoming on Friday morning due to weather conditions, according to WYDOT. Interstate 25 is facing wind closures between Cheyenne and Wheatland. That section of I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 9:50 a.m. Friday, with WYDOT sensors recording gusts in excess of 60 mph near Chugwater.
CHEYENNE, WY
buckrail.com

399 separates from her four cubs

JACKSON, Wyo. — Grizzly bear 399 has successfully weaned her four offspring, an interagency press release announced this morning. The agencies involved include BearWise Jackson Hole, the National Park Service, U.s Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation, Teton County and the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.
JACKSON, WY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This is Possibly the Most Scenic Drive in Idaho

The drive from Swan Valley to Victor may be the most breathtaking in Idaho. Only in Your State has a story about the scenic drive. I came across this post last weekend. The writer suggests that when you get to Victor, you continue on to Wyoming. It will be a great overnight trip.
VICTOR, ID
Post Register

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
IDAHO STATE
KXRM

High Park fire shelter moved from Cripple Creek to Woodland Park

UPDATE: According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation shelter for the High Park fire has been moved to Woodland Park High School from Cripple Creek High School. The Cripple Creek site has been closed down at this time. The current evacuation and pre-evacuation areas are represented in the below map. UPDATE: From Teller […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
33andfree

Don't Miss One of Idaho's Best Hikes To Alice Lake

We do a lot of our research for hikes online and through instagram, but sometimes when we get to a location we ask the locals. The locals have a couple favorites and the hike to Alice Lake is one of them and I can see why. This was one of the best we have been on in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Bird Flu Now Confirmed in 5 Southern Idaho Counties

BOISE - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received confirmation of multiple cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, also known as Bird Flu, in five southern Idaho counties, impacting 5 poultry flocks and 2 non-poultry flocks. HPAI is a viral disease and requires rapid response because it is...
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

4.2 earthquake rattles southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
wrrnetwork.com

Quake hit NE Yellowstone early Today

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook portions of Northwestern Wyoming early today according to the United States Geological Service. The quake was 17 miles south and east of the park’s Northeast entrance at 7:32 a.m. The quake was measured at 14 km deep and was felt as far away as...
WYOMING STATE
Politics
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know The Deadliest Creatures in Idaho?

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Lets start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Cooler Wet Weather Has Eased Idaho Drought

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The mood at the monthly water meeting in Boise remained positive as cooler wet conditions have helped ease Idaho's drought. During the Idaho Water Supply Meeting on Thursday morning, water experts said the impact of drought has been lessened but, will persist through the year. According to David Hoekema, hydrologist for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, there hasn't been enough moisture to end the drought. April and early May weather helped increase the snowpack in the mountains for the most part. The Gem State gained about 1 million acre-feet of water supply thanks to the spring weather. Many mountainous areas that supply water to the valleys did gain some more snow that has remained and not melted off. Daniel Tappa with the United State Department of Agriculture said in his presentation that as of May 1, snowpack improved however, conditions are not ideal, "Even though we've seen improvements in the snow water equivalent for May 1, early May, especially compared to early April, we largely missed the peak snowpack across the entire state." He did note that because temperatures have been cooler the moisture that did fall came down as snow instead of water. In addition, spring runoff was low for April and remains delayed as not much has melted off the mountains, again thanks to the cooler weather. Still, continued drought is expected as the summer months approach. Troy Lindquist with the U.S. National Weather Service noted the summer forecast predictions call for above-normal temperatures and lower precipitation.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Jerome County home declared total loss after Thursday morning fire

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A home in Jerome County is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The fire, which occurred at a residence near Golf Course Road in southern Jerome County, started around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The blaze began in...
JEROME COUNTY, ID

