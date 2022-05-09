ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 moves the Rams should consider following the 2022 NFL draft

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZxuf_0fYBdmAM00

The Los Angeles Rams filled out their roster last weekend through the draft, selecting eight players and signing another 17 undrafted free agents. That gives them 25 rookies who will compete for roster spots this offseason in hopes of making the team.

As good as the Rams’ roster looks right now, they may not be done making moves. There are still plenty of starting-caliber free agents available and the Rams are never reluctant to make trades as they see fit.

Here are four moves they should consider making now that the draft is in the rearview mirror.

Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham still hasn’t been signed despite the fact that he no longer counts against the compensatory pick formula. His availability is almost entirely because of his knee injury, which will cause him to miss about half the season.

The Rams are still interested in Beckham, and he recently tweeted that he will gladly sign a contract with them if they send him a real offer. That suggests he wants to return to Los Angeles, but the Rams are lowballing him – like many other teams probably are. They aren’t desperate for wide receiver help, but his impact on the offense was obvious last season.

Sign Melvin Ingram

Ingram is one of the top pass rushers left on the market who could be had for a reasonable price. Coming out of the draft, the Rams haven’t added any meaningful help to their outside linebacker group this offseason and the loss of Von Miller was a huge one.

They could get by with the group that they currently have opposite Leonard Floyd, but it would greatly benefit them to add some pass-rush help and Ingram provides exactly that. If they don’t make any other additions, they’ll be left with Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis as the secondary edge rushers alongside Floyd.

Trade David Long Jr.

Heading into the draft, the Rams were severely lacking talent and depth and talent at cornerback. But in one day alone, they added three players: Troy Hill, Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. That doesn’t fully make Long expendable because he could still be a starter, but he’s also in the final year of his contract and has a ton of competition.

Robert Rochell, Durant and Kendrick could all be starters, and if the Rams re-sign Dont’e Deayon, he’ll also have a chance to compete at the nickel spot. The Rams won’t get much for Long if they do trade him, but if they’re not confident he’ll contribute in meaningful ways, they could recoup a pick to help make up for the one they traded for Hill.

Sign James Bradberry

Bradberry was just released by the Giants on Monday in what was strictly a cap-saving move for a team with a lack of money due to the previous regime of David Gettleman. Bradberry is still a great cornerback who will start somewhere, and the Rams should at least see what kind of contract he’s looking for.

On his previous deal, he was making $14.5 million per year. He probably won’t get that again, but he’s deserving of $10 million annually. Whether the Rams go that high is unclear, but let’s not forget, they were in the mix to sign Stephon Gilmore before acquiring Hill.

If Bradberry is willing to take a discount to chase a ring with the Rams, a trio of him, Hill and Jalen Ramsey would put them near the top of the league in cornerback talent.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South. On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara’s only official NFL action...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State quarterback seeing his draft stock rise

Penn State has had consistency at the quarterback position for several years now, not in it’s play but in the face of the position. Current starter, Sean Clifford, has been the starter for several years now but it is who he beat out to earn the job that has seen his stock rise most. Will Levis was apart of the Penn State football program for two years for 2019 and 2020 before leaving for Kentucky where he would become the starter. During his lone year at Kentucky, Levis was able to showcase how explosive his arm is and that he has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Free Agents#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who will Penn State draftees be playing in their first NFL game?

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and in doing so Penn State fans have new players to follow as they pursue professional careers. This draft class saw eight Nittany Lions get drafted over the course of the drafts seven rounds. They then saw five more players get signed as undrafted free agents, sending 13 players to the NFL off of a college roster is no easy task. It speaks to what James Franklin and his staff have been able to do with their players and why he is seeing a recruiting boom taking place in Happy Valley. After careers that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wants to bet against the Bills, who are favorites in every game of their 2022 season

The Bills will enter the 2022 NFL season as the heavy favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Thanks to elite players like Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, and, of course, real-life “Wreck-It-Ralph” doppelgänger Josh Allen, Buffalo is undoubtedly football’s best team on paper. If the Bills don’t make it to February’s Big Game, it might send a shockwave throughout the greater NFL world.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The next Big Kat? UCF's Bryant now with Cowboys working under Lett, Durde, Quinn

A continued walk through the Dallas Cowboys’ undrafted free agent class brings an intriguing name, but is there intriguing play to go along with it? UCF edge rusher Big Cat Bryant started off his career at Auburn, after earning 4-star honors coming out of high school. He was selected to compete in the Under Armour High School All-American game and his career at Auburn was highlighted by earning 2nd-team All-SEC honors and being selected as a team captain in 2020.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Vikings draw Thanksgiving Day Week 12 matchup with Patriots

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will reportedly get a third crack at trying to beat the New England Patriots for the first time in his career. Per the Boston Herald, the two teams are slated to clash at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving night at 7:20 p.m. CT. So it’ll be another primetime spotlight game for the Vikings, who already nabbed a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader slot against the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags HC Doug Pederson discusses restoring trust with players after disastrous 2021 season

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke needed to nail this head coaching search after they fired Urban Meyer. They needed to desperately find the right coach to help get second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s development back on track and to regain trust with the players in the franchise. Most of the players lost faith in the team due to the dysfunctionality of Meyer’s tenure last season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Ranking all 17 games on their 2022 schedule by difficulty

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL released their 2022 regular season schedules last night. Despite having finished in fourth place in the brutally-tough NFC West last season, Seattle has one of the most difficult slates this year based on strength of schedule. In addition to playing their usual six games against their division rivals, they’ll also have to face every team in the absolutely-loaded AFC West. For an encore, they’ll be traveling more miles and crossing more time zones than any other team in the league.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys shuffling scouting department, part ways with 18-year staple

Building their team in recent years, the bread and butter for the Dallas Cowboys certainly hasn’t been free agency. While big names find different teams, Dallas is always in the rumor mill, but never in the transaction wire. Instead, they always throws their chips at the draft. Thankfully, the scouts have delivered with a slew of home-run selections that have allowed Dallas to remain competitive despite only functioning in one of the three areas of roster creation.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy